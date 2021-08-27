Colorado health director signals additional rule tightening amid delta variant surge
Colorado’s health director told statehouse leaders Thursday that new, stricter rules in response to the pandemic are in the works. The state now estimates that 99% of its new COVID-19 cases trace to the virus’s delta variant, and as it spreads through vaccinated and unvaccinated populations — at a much higher and more deadly rate for the latter group — Colorado is again looking at beefing up public health orders.www.vaildaily.com
