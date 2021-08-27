Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado health director signals additional rule tightening amid delta variant surge

By Alex Burness The Denver Post
Vail Daily
 9 days ago
Colorado’s health director told statehouse leaders Thursday that new, stricter rules in response to the pandemic are in the works. The state now estimates that 99% of its new COVID-19 cases trace to the virus’s delta variant, and as it spreads through vaccinated and unvaccinated populations — at a much higher and more deadly rate for the latter group — Colorado is again looking at beefing up public health orders.

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

