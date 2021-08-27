Colorado health director signals additional rule tightening amid delta variant surge

The surge of COVID-19 cases continues to hit the area, straining health resources and raising risks to local residents, including children. The nation again is seeing high rates from the pandemic, with the seven-day average for new cases listed Saturday at 142,006 a day, for hospitalizations at 12,297 a day and for deaths at 846 a day. That is an increase from the week before of 2.8 percent for new cases, of 5.7 percent for hospitalizations and 11 percent for deaths.