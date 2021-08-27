Cancel
Buccaneers Place Two OL on Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Zach Goodall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9uqK_0bf864Y200

Depth issues across the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line continue to occur as the regular season approaches: Interior linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, per the NFL waiver wire and according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Both Watford and Leverett have seen significant playing time with the Buccaneers this preseason and were expected to suit up among Tampa Bay's second-team offensive line against the Houston Texans on Saturday evening.

According to NFL protocols, players or staff who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test positive and are asymptomatic can return to their team after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. Positive results for unvaccinated personnel are required to enter a 10-day isolation period, just as the NFL operated last year. One way or another, both linemen will not be available for Tampa Bay against Houston.

It is unclear if either Watford or Leverett are vaccinated at this time, although Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared on August 18 that he believes the team will be 100 percent vaccinated come final roster cutdowns next week.

Watford signed with Tampa Bay earlier in training camp as depth issues began to pop up, given his two years of off-and-on familiarity with the team. Leverett, a second-year pro who spent the majority of his rookie season on the Buccaneers practice squad, has taken reps at tackle, guard, and center for Tampa Bay in training camp and the preseason and is in contention to make the final roster.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

