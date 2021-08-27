VGK play real estate game: Marc Andre-Fleury

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights and former members when they’re not on the ice this offseason are busy buying and selling luxury properties in Las Vegas. The most recent Las Vegas real estate move saw Golden Knight star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo paying $5.25 million for a lot to build a luxury home in the exclusive Summit Club months after buying a $6 million home in Summerlin that he sold two weeks ago to teammate Max Pacioretty.

