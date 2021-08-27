TikTok Is Obsessed With These Beauty Products -- So We Tried Them All

I thought I'd seen it all on TikTok. Yet the platform continues to find ways to surprise me and make me reevaluate my most mundane routines. Case in point? How to wrap towels. TikToker Brayden Singley proved that we've been wrapping towels around our bodies completely wrong without even knowing it. Some of us (ahem, me) never really even thought about it. The second I'm out of the shower, I'm not thinking too much about how I should be securing my towel. Yet, my towel has slipped or needed both hands while working on styling my hair enough times to seem like an unofficial Olympic sport. So, I decided to put this trick to the test and I was intrigued by the results.