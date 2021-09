Why it matters: As part of its transition to a cloud company, Microsoft has been extolling the supposed virtues of digital transformation and encouraging organizations to move their businesses from on-premises to the Azure cloud. Security researchers have long warned about the potential security nightmares that could ensue, and now Microsoft is forced to admit to its customers that a single vulnerability in Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database left their main databases open to be read, changed, or even deleted by anyone with knowledge of the issue.