Use Hot Sauna 4-7 Times Per Week for 40% Lower Risk of Death

A new study by the American Heart Association explains that these compounds boost gut microbiome diversity. Eating specific foods, like leafy greens and walnuts, can be beneficial for your heart health, but they're not the only items to add to your shopping list. According to a new study published in Hypertension, flavonoid-filled foods and drinks, such as red wine and berries, are worth consuming as they can improve your blood pressure. "Our gut microbiome plays a key role in metabolizing flavonoids to enhance their cardioprotective effects, and this study provides evidence to suggest these blood pressure-lowering effects are achievable with simple changes to the daily diet," Aedín Cassidy, Ph.D., the lead investigator from the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen's University Belfast, said in a media release.
