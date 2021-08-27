Cancel
Fitness

Use Hot Sauna 4-7 Times Per Week for 40% Lower Risk of Death

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a hot sauna provides lower risk of death benefits that are similar to exercise. Being in a hot sauna increases heart rate and mimicks exercise in many ways. It is a Homeostatic stressor. It forces your body out of its normal equilibrium and your body is forced to adapt to the stress.

