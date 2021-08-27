Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dougherty County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dougherty by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dougherty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty, Lee, southeastern Terrell and northwestern Worth Counties through 530 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Turner City, or 7 miles east of Albany, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Albany, Smithville, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Warwick, Sasser, Bronwood, Chokee, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Acree and Olivers Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
City
Leesburg, GA
City
Smithville, GA
City
Sasser, GA
City
Albany, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#17 30 00#Chokee#Southwest Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli police launch manhunt after prison break

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police on Monday said they were searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel. Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. The prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison overnight, which is supposed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy