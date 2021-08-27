Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Fox Theater hosts special movie screenings

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n66Ar_0bf817A000

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is excited to have people back as they celebrate with three special movie screenings for the fall. Get ready for movies of all genres, especially for Halloween.

The screenings start with ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ on Sep. 24, followed by ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ on Oct. 15, and ‘The Monster Squad’ on Oct. 30. You can get your tickets for these special movie screenings online for $7 or by phone (661) 324-1369.

You can purchase your tickets at the box office with a valid military or student ID for a deal of buy one get one free.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy