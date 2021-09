49ers RG Daniel Brunskill said Trey Lance is still working on his cadence but thinks he’s done a great job at improving. “Trey’s still working on it. His cadence is a little bit off or different but we’re definitely getting it down,” said Brunskill, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “For how much that kid’s had on his plate and what he’s done out there, I mean he’s doing a great job. He’s continuing to improve every time.”