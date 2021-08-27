Body of man found in aftermath of Friday morning Kern Road house fire

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has died following a disturbance on Federal Boulevard Thursday night. Denver police said they have a juvenile under arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder. It happened on the 2300 block of Federal Boulevard at 10:48 p.m., close to Jefferson Park. The man died after being taken to the hospital. So far police haven’t said what led up to the disturbance, or how exactly the man was killed. Authorities so far haven’t released the identity of the man, and they are withholding the suspect’s name due to that person’s age.