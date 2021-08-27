Cancel
Public Safety

Body of man found in aftermath of Friday morning Kern Road house fire

South Bend Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a deadly house fire after the body of a man was found in the debris on Kern Road. County police and township fire crews were called to a house about 2 a.m. Friday in the 22000 block of Kern Road on reports of an explosion and fire. Officials found debris on Kern Road and the house on fire. According to a news release, officials said the house was fully engulfed when they arrived.

www.southbendtribune.com

