Daniel Wilkinson survived two deployments in Afghanistan while serving with the United States Army, only to return home and be killed by the ignorance of his fellow Americans. As CBS This Morning reported on Friday, Wilkinson died in at a VA facility in Houston, Texas this week after he was airlifted there from another hospital. After he fell ill on Saturday, his mother rushed him to Bellville Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis, which is not a condition the facility is able to treat. Dr. Hasan Kakli, who examined Wilkinson, made a series of calls to area hospitals to secure the veteran an ICU bed. It was in vain.