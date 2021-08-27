Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trevor Bauer Police Investigation Turned Over To D.A., Decision On Charges Coming

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 9 days ago

The investigation into Trevor Bauer’s alleged assault is over — police have turned over their findings to the L.A. County DA, who will now decide whether the MLB All-Star will be charged with a crime. TMZ Sports has confirmed … the Pasadena Police Department has concluded their months long investigation...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Choking#Tmz Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Old Town, MEfoxbangor.com

Old Town Police arrest two on drug charges

OLD TOWN — Two people were arrested on drug charges last Sunday in Old Town. According to a press release on the Old Town Police Department’s Facebook page, 37-year-old Jules Michaud of Mattawamkeag and 36-year-old Drew Somers of Millinocket were stopped by police on Stillwater Avenue in Old Town at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Holden, MEfoxbangor.com

Drivers and passenger identified in Friday Holden crash

HOLDEN — Police say a two-car crash on Route 1A in Holden late Friday afternoon sent three people to the hospital. Holden Police Detective Andrew Whitehouse says 42-year-old Jeffrey Hichborn of Hudson was operating one vehicle and suffered from a head injury but was reportedly doing better in the hospital.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Woman turns herself into police to face murder charge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A second person charged with the murder of a man in South Cumminsville surrendered to police Thursday. Brandy Evans and Steven Young are accused of killing Courtney Evans, 41 on June 20. Police were called to a report of multiple people shot on Borden Street. They found...
Cape May County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

23-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured In Crash In Strathmere, New Jersey State Police Say

STRATHMERE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Cape May County overnight Sunday. State Police say a Lexus SUV was traveling north on County Road 619 when it struck eight parked cars and overturned coming to an uncontrolled rest on Webster Avenue. Witnesses told our photographer a car was driving at a very high speed just before the crash. As a result of the crash, the rear seat passenger was killed and the front passenger sustained serious injuries. The rear passenger was identified as 23-year-old Trevor Hirsch, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. The front seat passenger was identified as 21-year-old Ryan Hirsch, of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. The driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Hirsch, of Coopersburg, sustained minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave Extended Into September

Trevor Bauer remains the subject of separate investigations by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department over alleged sexual assault incidents, and each week that passes makes it less likely he will return to the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. Bauer last pitched on June 28, which was the...
Pasadena, CArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Reports: Trevor Bauer's leave extended, police findings go to DA

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will remain on paid administrative leave at least another week, while the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department has turned the case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, according to multiple reports. The District Attorney's office will study the evidence and decide whether...
MLBYardbarker

Trevor Bauer’s leave extended as he awaits district attorney decision

Trevor Bauer has not pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, and the right-hander is highly unlikely to play again this season. As expected, Bauer had his administrative leave extended for another 10 days on Friday. This is the eighth time Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to extend the leave. The league’s domestic violence policy allows for a seven-day leave initially, but the MLBPA has agreed to it being extended several times now.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Tucson police asked to investigate Phoenix police over gang charges against protestors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has been asked to investigate charges made by the Phoenix Police Department against protestors last year. Phoenix spokesman Dan Wilson confirmed an agreement was reached late last week and that Tucson police would be the investigating agency in the case. Tucson police said Monday they were considering the request.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Waterville, MEfoxbangor.com

Car pursuit leads to crash

WATERVILLE — A vehicle pursuit in Waterville resulted in a crash Friday night. According to a press release from Fairfield Police Department Public Information Officer Casey Dugas, a car driven by a 15-year-old female from the Skowhegan area was pursued through Waterville and toward Fairfield around 9:30 p.m. Dugas said...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy