Trevor Bauer Police Investigation Turned Over To D.A., Decision On Charges Coming

STRATHMERE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Cape May County overnight Sunday. State Police say a Lexus SUV was traveling north on County Road 619 when it struck eight parked cars and overturned coming to an uncontrolled rest on Webster Avenue. Witnesses told our photographer a car was driving at a very high speed just before the crash. As a result of the crash, the rear seat passenger was killed and the front passenger sustained serious injuries. The rear passenger was identified as 23-year-old Trevor Hirsch, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. The front seat passenger was identified as 21-year-old Ryan Hirsch, of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. The driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Hirsch, of Coopersburg, sustained minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.