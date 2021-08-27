Report: Vikings QB Nate Stanley did not make trip to Kansas City due to injury

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Outside of the starter, the Vikings’ competition for spots on the quarterback depth chart is heating up. However, one player won’t have a chance to impress the coaching staff in the team’s final preseason game.

Minnesota QB Nate Stanley did not make the trip to Kansas City due to injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Stanley, drafted in the seventh round of 2020, served on the practice squad last year.

The second-year QB will have trouble securing the backup spot from either Jake Browning or Kellen Mond. However, there is a chance the Vikings go in a different direction completely and sign a backup quarterback, on account of how inconsistent Mond and Browning have looked this preseason.

This is a blow to Stanley’s chances of making roster. Although, he was a relative long shot to make it based on how the Vikings’ backup quarterback situation has been unfolding this offseason.