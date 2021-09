HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The old Hornet gym at Hudson ISD has new life and energy with the district bringing back volleyball. It is the only gym in the district that has lines for volleyball on the court. Makes sense since it was the home of the sport back in 1987 when the district last had a team. The discussion to bring back a team started before the pandemic and with schools trying to return to normal, the sport was added for 2021 for the high school and junior high.