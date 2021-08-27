Cancel
Multi-Platinum R3HAB Releases Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Story “Runaway” with Sigala & JP Cooper As The First Single From Upcoming Studio Album

By Guest Contributor
freshmusicfreaks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR3HAB teams up with UK sensations Sigala and JP Cooper for their collaboration “Runaway,” a stunning coming-of-age saga that fuses the best of dance and pop. The song reflects each artist’s signature sound, from R3HAB‘s dynamic and high-energy style and Sigala‘s radio-friendly beats to JP Cooper‘s soulful vocals. Opening with undulating, upbeat melodies, “Runaway” rides on a combination of muted basslines and heartfelt vocals; its powerful lyrics about taking a risk to realize a dream or happiness is something many listeners will be able to relate to. The track is the first confirmed as part of R3HAB‘s new studio album, which will be released this fall, and offers a sneak peek into what fans can expect from his newest body of work. “Runaway” was years in the making between these three talented artists, so read on below for more about the story behind the track:

