Former Eagles' RB Kerryon Johnson now a free agent after clearing waivers

By Glenn Erby
 9 days ago
The Eagles signed Kerryon Johnson with the idea that he could add talent to the running back group if fully healthy. Johnson had good moments during the first two weeks of training camp but was eventually sidelined with a knee injury.

After clearing waivers with an injury designation, Johnson is now a free agent per Tom Pelissero.

Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, started 16 of his 34 appearances with Detroit, rushing for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns on 283 carries before knee injuries derailed him.

Eagles' 53-man roster prediction ahead of the final preseason game vs. Jets

