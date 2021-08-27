Cancel
Temple, TX

City of Temple to begin repairs on Old Waco Road next week

KCEN
KCEN
 9 days ago

The City of Temple said a portion of Old Waco Road will have alternating lane closures as crews repair to road.

Beginning on Sept. 2, one southbound lane between Tanglehead Drive and Cameron Park Road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. One southbound lane will remain open, the city said.

The work is expected to be completed Friday, Sept. 3, the city added.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and pay attention to traffic control devices.

Residents with questions about the project are asked to contact the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.

