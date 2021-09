All aboard! The next train to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is about to leave, and there’s not going to be a lot of room on the train when it leaves Platform 9 ¾. That’s because the entire Harry Potter franchise is being released in a 4K box set that houses each of the films and all the special features inside the Hogwarts Express. Need anything from the trolley? Probably a fat stack of galleons to pay for this Harry Potter 4K box set, which you can see in full below.