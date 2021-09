Missing Will Craig yet? Too soon? Oh well, Korea's a long way away, and Pirates' thoughts regarding the KBL tend to be unhappy ones. (On the other hand, those of us old enough to remember KBL-TV are not so fussed.) We can set great store in the travails of Mr Craig when it comes to the matter of looking forward to Pittsburgh actually developing a winning team. (As the PG's Gene Collier once said of another recently released prospect, whose name in the Collier piece rhymes with Blonko, I wouldn't be blowin' up any bloons.)