Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 451 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Williamstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Williamstown, Falmouth, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Corinth, Goforth, Stewartsville, Cherry Grove, Northcutt, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Marcus, Keefer, Camp Northward, Gene Snyder Airport, Lawrenceville and Cordova. This includes I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 143 and 160. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH