The public is invited to the Eccles Art Center’s annual Art in Bloom exhibit opening this Friday with a reception for the floral artists from 5-7 p.m. A $10 requested donation grants you entrance to be the first to see the floral creations and permanent botanicals displayed with the original work of Utah art they are inspired by, including the opportunity to bid and purchase a floral creation in an artful vase to take home. The exhibit continues with complimentary admission on Saturday during “The Queen of Aces” Art Festival and Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.