Sam Blacky Releases Debut EP, 5-Track “Summer Solstice.” Out Now on Her Own Imprint Stabby Records

One would expect no less of ¡Pendejo! that if they were going to do a thing at all, they would go big. Covers? Why not? How about Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath? Yeah, that’ll do nicely. Today marks the release date of Toma, a kind of double-EP released with four covers — including “Wrathchild” and “The Wizard” by the legends noted above, as well as the theme from the tv show Narcos, which I’ve never seen I think mostly because it’s not Star Trek and a take on ’70s pop star Mari Trini for good measure — and four live tracks on a 12″ that was met with the ubiquitous vinyl delays. They note a six-month push in the press release below. I’m hearing it’s up to eight now. If anybody wants to open a pressing plant just for independent releases and labels, hit me up.