Sam Blacky Releases Debut EP, 5-Track “Summer Solstice.” Out Now on Her Own Imprint Stabby Records

By Guest Contributor
freshmusicfreaks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter consistently releasing her tracks “Too Late,” “No More,” “Body” and “Paradise” earlier this year, the dynamic LA-based artist Sam Blacky drops her debut “Summer Solstice” EP. In addition to previously released singles, it also features Sam‘s brand new production “La Noche” with singer/songwriter Elisa Gold, a deep and groovy vocal house gem that will transport you to a crowded, sweaty tropical paradise where revelers from around the globe dance the night away. Always one to create a vibe through her music, Sam Blacky‘s first EP on her label Stabby Records is clearly inspired by her love of travel and musical experiences in the most beautiful of places. Driving basslines, booty-shaking rhythms, and sultry vocals are the main theme of “Summer Solstice,” making for a sonic journey that you’ll want to never end.

