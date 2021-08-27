Cancel
Sugar Hill, GA

Marketing Coordinator – Full Time Job Opportunity

cityofsugarhill.com
 9 days ago

Reports To: Community & Economic Development Director. This position is responsible for executing all city-related branding, advertising and marketing under the Community & Economic Development Department scope. This position will lead and perform tasks in a wide range of marketing strategies to support the city’s various programs, services and projects, including but not limited to developing and producing high-quality, informative and interesting press releases, press kits, sponsorship packets, advertisements and branded materials, all to support city services, upcoming and ongoing projects, and city-sponsored events.

