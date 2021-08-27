Futuristic Polar Bears Return to Protocol Recordings With Vocal House Gem “No Tears Allowed,” Featuring Franky

Futuristic Polar Bears make a triumphant return to Protocol Recordings with their new single “No Tears Allowed,” featuring vocals by singer/songwriter Franky, with whom the British duo also worked on their earlier release on Nicky Romero‘s label “Better Than This.” The track exemplifies their signature style with sparkling melodies and a groovy bassline, all perfectly complemented by soulful, heartfelt vocals. Whether you’re listening in the comfort of your home or dancing in front of the festival stage, “No Tears Allowed” is an upbeat house gem guaranteed to induce goosebumps. The new release is the British duo’s 8th on the label, following this year’s “Aura” with Corey James. In the meantime, they released on Smash The House, Revealed, and more.