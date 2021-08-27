Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

PFL contender Marthin Hamlet calls it ‘dream’ to bring major MMA title home to Norway

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarthin Hamlet is entering just the 10th fight of his career and he’s already on the cusp of achieving something no one from his country ever has. With a win against Cezar Ferreira in the PFL playoffs on Friday, Hamlet will advance to the finals of the league’s 2021 light heavyweight tournament for a shot at a championship and a $1 million prize. Should he win the whole thing, he will become the first fighter from Norway to win a major North American MMA championship.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alistair Overeem
Person
Cezar Ferreira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Combat#Pfl#North American#Nordic#Swedish#Norwegian#Cage Warriors#Marthin#Pflmma#Greco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Again References Wife’s DM In Fiery Spat With Poirier

Jolie Poirier’s mysterious DM request to Conor McGregor continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for McGregor’s trash-talking repertoire. In the days leading up to UFC 264, Jolie Poirier appeared to send Conor McGregor a direct message request on Instagram. Dustin Poirier and many fans doubted the authenticity of the request, so McGregor decided to present evidence to remove all doubt. We may never know what was the nature of Jolie’s message, but we do know that McGregor has continued to milk it for all its worth. Another example of this could be found late Sunday night.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat SportsUSA Today

Marthin Hamlet reacts to bizarre finish of Cezar Ferreira at 2021 PFL Playoffs 3: 'It doesn't feel real'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Marthin Hamlet envisioned himself being in the 2021 PFL light heavyweight final, but perhaps not in the way he got it done. The Norwegian fighter earned a shot at winning $1 million and the 2021 PFL light heavyweight belt by stopping Brazil’s Cezar Ferreira in the main card of Friday’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 3. Hamlet (8-2) stopped Ferreira 13 seconds into their bout, winning via TKO.
UFCMMA Fighting

Tyron Woodley rematch leads odds for next Jake Paul fight, Conor McGregor a long shot

Right now, the safe bet is that Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will see each other in the ring again. Less than a day removed from Woodley and Paul going eight rounds at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland—a clash that ended in Paul taking a split nod over the former UFC welterweight champion—odds have been set (courtesy of SportsBetting.ag) for who Paul will pick next for what is sure to be another highly publicized boxing bout.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Tyron Woodley says the Jake Paul PPV is trending huge, says ‘part two is gonna be crazier’

This past weekend, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley boxed former Disney Channel star Jake Paul in an 8-round cruiserweight fight that promised to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year. Woodley ended up losing a split decision to Paul however, a few days removed from the event, Woodley is in excellent spirits because according to “The Chosen One,” the Pay-Per-View numbers for the fight are trending through the roof.
Public HealthMMA Fighting

Joe Rogan reveals he contracted COVID-19, touts controversial drug

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is on the mend after revealing that he contracted COVID-19 while on his current comedy tour around the United States. The popular comedian and podcast host made the announcement on social media because he was forced to change the date for one of his upcoming shows as he’s still recovering from the deadly disease.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 36 results: Paddy Pimblett survives knockdown, swarms Luigi Vendramini for successful debut KO

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett opened the bout with an athletic kicking game, landing well while Vendramini swung back with counters. The two traded calf kicks, and Pimblett scored with a hard left. Vendramini then cracked his foe with a left hook, switched to the double leg, and threw his foe to the mat. From top position, Vendramini landed a few elbows before Pimblett escaped to his feet. Hard low kick from Vendramini, but Pimblett did answer with with a couple punches. Pimblett’s kicks began to flow again, but Vendramini landed heavy with another left. The Brazilian was bullying his foe a bit. Pimblett’s high chin was getting him caught by looping shots, and his takedown was denied along the fence.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW All Out Results: Miro vs. Eddie Kingston

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the AEW All Out PPV event:. TNT Championship Match: Miro (champion) vs. Eddie Kingston. Kingston was chopping him early then hit a suplex to send Miro to the floor. Miro tossed him into the barricade and hit a series of kicks. Kingston fired back with a big boot. Miro caught him off the apron with a powerslam. Back in the ring, Miro hit him with a series of knee drops. Kingston with a flurry of shots then tossed him to the floor. He went for an outside dive, but got punched. Miro went for his submission finisher and Kingston got to the ropes. Eddie with a back hand chop then the DDT for a near fall. Miro landed a supe kick for the win.
UFCMMA Fighting

Missed Fists: Fighter collapses 10 seconds after being hit

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. MMA is full of eerie coincidences. For example, Edson Barboza fought...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Evander Holyfield taking heavyweight punches at almost 59 is a disgrace

As World Boxing News lead contributor Dan Rafael first revealed, heavyweight Evander Holyfield is considering an offer from Triller to replace Oscar De La Hoya. After contracting coronavirus and being subsequently hospitalized, De La Hoya had to withdraw from his September 11th comeback with Vitor Belfort. Revealing his battle with...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje Sad UFC Firing Claim Leaks

Justin Gaethje is one of the best UFC fighters in the history of the sport. Justin Gaethje’s surprising bet on Tyron Woodley was also leaked recently. Justin Gaethje recently spoke to ESPN MMA about his new contract and mentioned how it is not security as UFC can fire him at any time.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Several AEW Wrestlers Leave Chicago Before All Out, Current WWE Stars Seen In Town

According to a report from Fightful, several AEW wrestlers have left the Chicago, IL area prior to tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event. Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood (FTR) reportedly left Chicago earlier today, while a significant number of wrestlers decided to stick around for tonight’s show, despite not being booked for the event. Also, several WWE Superstars who are currently under contract were in town throughout the weekend.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC Vegas 36: Paddy Pimblett says that UFC debut ‘was always meant to be’ (Video)

Paddy Pimblett is ecstatic to finally begin his UFC debut on Saturday morning. Paddy Pimblett will finally make his UFC debut Saturday morning at UFC Vegas 36 from the UFC APEX. Many have compared the ex-Cage Warriors champion to former double-champion, Conor McGregor, and it’s for good reason. Both men are of Irish decent and bring in electrifying fighting styles and personalities into every contest.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Top Contender Crowned For NWA National Title At NWA 73

Chris Adonis has his next challenger. Judais won the 13-man battle royale at NWA 73 to earn a future shot at the NWA National Championship. The battle royale came down to JTG and Judais with the finish seeing Judais hitting a spring board punch to eliminate JTG, who was standing on the middle rope on the outside portion of the ring.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

GLORY 78 video: Arkadiusz Wrzosek scores Hail Mary head-kick knockout of Badr Hari

Arkadiusz Wrzosek was one knockdown away from becoming Badr Hari’s next victim. Then he authored one of the most incredible comebacks in combat sports history. In the main event of GLORY 78 on Saturday in Rotterdam, Netherlands, kickboxing legend Badr Hari was cruising to a dominant victory after scoring three knockdowns in the first two rounds. One more in Round 2 would have earned Hari a TKO victory, but instead Wrzosek landed a shocking head kick that left Hari out cold on the canvas.
Golfpdga.com

Scott, Smith Bring Home Advanced World Titles

Six years ago, at 10 years old, Evan Scott learned the sport of disc golf from watching YouTube. Ten months ago, Ali Smith entered her first PDGA sanctioned tournament — which she won — after feeling the desire to throw a disc again after retiring from ultimate. Now, they’re both...
NBAchatsports.com

Mailbag: Are the Warriors Serious Title Contenders?

Welcome to A Crossover Mailbag! Is this a recurring segment or something to do during the slow part of the offseason? Only time will tell! Either way, I want to sincerely, genuinely thank everyone who sent in questions. I don’t know that I’ve ever felt so appreciated in my life. (Hey, wait a second.…) We may not get to every single query today, but keep your eyes and ears open—we may even try to sneak some onto the Open Floor podcast at some point. Without further ado, let’s get to YOUR questions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy