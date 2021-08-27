PFL contender Marthin Hamlet calls it ‘dream’ to bring major MMA title home to Norway
Marthin Hamlet is entering just the 10th fight of his career and he’s already on the cusp of achieving something no one from his country ever has. With a win against Cezar Ferreira in the PFL playoffs on Friday, Hamlet will advance to the finals of the league’s 2021 light heavyweight tournament for a shot at a championship and a $1 million prize. Should he win the whole thing, he will become the first fighter from Norway to win a major North American MMA championship.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 0