DeJon Jarreau Signs Two-Way Contract With the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have signed guard DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract via NBA.com. To make room for Jarreau, the team waived center Amida Brimah. Jarreau originally played on the Miami Heat’s Summer League team and averaged a robust stat line of 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in Las Vegas. His near triple double performance against the Atlanta Hawks showed his skillset as a playmaker.www.slamonline.com
