Brock Lesnar Challenged by Olympian Gable Steveson

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lesnar is back in WWE, signing a contract that lasts for a year and a half and could feature eight matches. The reported contract has led to the Twiter account "Wrestling Should Be Fun" to ask the question of who do fans want Lesnar to face? Olympic wrestler Gable Stevenson saw the tweet and responded "ME!"

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Ric Flair
Person
John Cena
Person
Jon Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Wrestling#Combat#Twiter#Ufc#Mma#Gablesteveson#Sports Illustrated#Bills
