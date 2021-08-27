Cancel
Man City Director of Football Delivers Verdict on Champions League Group-Stage Draw

By harryasiddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago

The Sky Blues, who suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first-ever Champions League final, are set to make their 11th consecutive appearance in the competition.

Following Thursday's draw, City are set to begin the 2021/22 European campaign in Group A - alongside Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

PSG, who suffered defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side in the semi-final stage of the competition last season, will prove to be dangerous opposition, especially after enjoying an astonishing transfer window.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain reflected on drawing the Ligue 1 giants, as the Premier League champions look to go one step further in Europe's elite club competition after coming up short in the final in May.

“They (PSG) have improved every year and this summer, even more," said Begiristain, as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

The business done by PSG this summer is a consequence of Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions being relaxed across Europe owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Begiristain added: "The signings they (PSG) have done (Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum), maybe they’ve taken advantage of something because they were free, but the reality is it’s unbelievable, the names, quality of the players they have."

The City chief further reflected on the eye-catching groups that were drawn in Istanbul this week, with several elite sides set to face off against each other in the initial stages of the competition.

The Spaniard added: "You see the groups, one I remember is Porto, Atlético (Madrid), Liverpool and Milan. Just to get to the knock-out round is going to be unbelievable. Some of the big names in football are going out. That is the magnitude of this competition (Champions League)."

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

