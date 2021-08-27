Packers waive Dolegala, Funchess; sign a cornerback

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Packers released QB Jake Dolegala and signed CB Rojesterman Farris, and also released WR Devin Funchess (hamstring) off injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. The release of Dolegala leaves the Packers with three quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert. With...

