Yoko Kanno Composes New Macross Frontier Theatrical Film Short's Theme Song

"The only home I find, is deep within my lonely bones, deep with my mind…" This is magnificent, what a wonderful artistic creation. The Elephant's Song is a marvelous hand-crafted animated short film created by American filmmaker Lynn Tomlinson (she also animated the music video "Ten Degrees of Strange" for Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane). It was made frame by frame using both clay-on-glass and oil pastel animation. Along with some paper craft to add historical context to this story. An old farm dog recounts the true tale of Old Bet, the elephant at the start of the American circus. Featuring a song with lyrics by Sam Saper, singing about the elephant's old lonely bones, as she is forced to work for her human master. This is just magical, not only visually awe-inspiring, but the song they sing makes this an enchanting experience. It is precisely the kind of unforgettable animation that I love stumbling upon and featuring here. Watch below.