As summer begins to come to a close over the next few weeks, we look forward to its symbolic end as the last holiday weekend of the season. We're talking, of course, about Labor Day, and although the holiday itself falls on Monday, September 6, the yearly sales that celebrate it are here now. Tons of retailers are slashing the prices of thousands of products, and Walmart is making a huge statement this year by discounting more than 1,800 products in total.