Organizing a party is not as easy as it sounds. From preparing a list to buying the supplies, you need to put a lot of effort and time to make an event successful. While it’s a breezy process for some, others often struggle or feel anxious when they are calling people over to their place, especially during an important celebration. If you are a perfectionist, you must have felt the urge to throw a perfect party, which can induce stress and keep you from enjoying your own hard work. Here are some useful party planning tips and ideas by experts that will help liven up your event and reduce party-planning stress.