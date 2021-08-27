New dashboard tracks vax data of Kan. nursing home employees

TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and Kansas Department for Health and Environment have collaborated to create an online dashboard that makes it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities in anticipation of the federal regulation requiring staff vaccinations within the nation’s more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes, according to a media release from the governor's office.