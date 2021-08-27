Cancel
Chicago, IL

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Akara

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Akara is the Paws Pet of the Week.

She’s an absolutely beautiful and extremely eager to please three-year-old lab mix. Akara would make an active companion to an adopter who will keep her on the go.

She would also do best in an adults-only home with another high-energy playful dog in a quieter neighborhood. Akara has never met a person she didn’t like or a cookie she wouldn’t eat.

Head to PAWS Chicago online to make an appointment to begin the in-person adoption process.

PAWS Chicago is accepting cryptocurrency through Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Cryptocurrency holders can make a “dogenation” for a meaningful way to use their digital coins to support Chicago’s largest no-kill shelter.

Learn more at PAWSChicago.com/doge .

