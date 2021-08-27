Storms in metro Washington, Flash Flood Watch for parts of DMV. Here's the latest

Heavy rain and lightning moving through metro Washington, DC. Track the storm here.

A Yellow Weather Alert has been issued Friday afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for D.C. Prince George's County, Southern Montgomery County, Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church and Alexandria. Heavy rain in a short amount of time could lead to flash flooding.

Expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the DMV between now and 11 p.m. Some may be strong to severe, with possible wind damage. Slow moving storms may lead to surface and/or flash flooding.

A stormy and still hot weather pattern settles in for the next several days. However, a cool down is in sight, with 70s forecast late next week.

Quick Forecast:

Friday Night: Evening thunderstorms. Skies clearing overnight. Some patchy fog. Low: 75.

Saturday: More afternoon thunderstorms. High: 90

Sunday: A stray afternoon storm, mainly dry. High: 88.



Forecast Discussion:

Strong thunderstorms will clear the Washington metro by 9 p.m. All other areas will be clear of rain and storms by midnight.



A flash flood watch is in effect for much of metro Washington.

Unsurprisingly, Saturday is also hot and humid. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees, with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with downpours.



Sunday is slightly cooler, still muggy, with partly cloudy skies. An isolated storm is possible late in the afternoon and early evening. Widespread rain is not forecast.





Detailed Forecast:

Friday Night: Evening thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy overnight. Muggy. Lows: 67-75. Winds: W 5-15.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs: 87-91. Winds: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs: 85-88. Winds: NE 5-10.





Extended Forecast:

More thunderstorms are forecast through next week. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees again for Sunday. Low 90s are forecast for Monday. Thunderstorms each afternoon may become severe and bring downpours through Tuesday.



Monday: Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 90-94.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs: 85-89.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs: low 80s.

