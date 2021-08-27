Cancel
Tennis

Serena Williams-Backed Platform Hued Aims to Bring Racial Equity to Health Care

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 9 days ago

Hued, a platform that aims to improve racial equity and outcomes in health care, has big-name backing in tennis star Serena Williams' venture capital firm. Kimberly Wilson, the founder and CEO of Hued, talked to Cheddar about her own dealings with racial blindspots in the U.S. health system and further explained her firm's mission. "We created Hued as a digital health platform that makes the search to find culturally competent care easier for racial and ethnic minority populations," she said.

