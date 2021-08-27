Eighth annual Halloween 5K run/walk, family activities at Moraine Valley

2021 CASA of SCK's Superhero 5K/1 Mile Kid's Fun Run/1 Mile Family Walk presented by Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Every child needs a hero but abused children need superheroes!. Join us for our 7th Annual Superhero 5K/1 Mile Kid's Fun Run/1 Mile Family Walk presented by Cheetah Clean Auto Wash! Join us for music, food trucks, face painting, and other family oriented activities for everyone to enjoy! We plan to bring back the Superhero Search - where we place action figures along the 5K race course for participants to bring back to the finish line for prizes (think gift cards from some of your favorite places!). We gave away over $700 in Superhero Search prizes during last year's event! Every 5K participant will take home a race t-shirt and a $20 gift card to Cheetah Clean. We also have virtual runner options for our supporters who can't attend the day of the race but want to support the CASA mission. Our race is a BGRR Grand Prix Points Race this year! Early bird registration discount ends on August 17th, so don’t let this great event pass you by! BOOM BOOM POW!