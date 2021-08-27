Eighth annual Halloween 5K run/walk, family activities at Moraine Valley

Join the fun as Amador High Performing Arts presents the 48th annual Jug and Rose 7.7-Mile Run/Walk on Saturday, September 11 in Volcano. The Noncompetitive Walk is scheduled for 7:15 a.m.; the Open Walk for 7:30 a.m.; and the Run is set for 8 a.m. Early registration closes Tuesday, September 7 with a fee of $25. Entry forms are available at the following sponsors: Starbucks in Martell; Black Diamond Graphics in West Point; Spinetta Family Vineyards in Shenandoah Valley; Choc-O-Latte and Amador High Drama in Sutter Creek; Davenport Properties, Gordon Hill Flower Shop and JB’s Awards and Engraving in Jackson; St. George Hotel, Volcano Union Inn and Pub, and Sizemore Country Store in Volcano. Race-day registration is $30 at 7 a.m. in the Volcano Park. For more information, call (209) 267-0108 or email gturner@acusd.org.
