Val Kilmer is having something of a comeback moment with the buzzy release of the documentary “Val” on Amazon Prime Video, and next up for the actor is a return to “Top Gun” by reprising the role of (now Admiral) Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Specifics on Kilmer’s “Top Gun” reprisal remain under wraps, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told People magazine that it was Cruise himself who fought to include Kilmer in the sequel. Kilmer’s career took a pause after the actor lost the ability to speak in 2014 due to throat cancer treatment. “[Tom...