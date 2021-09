Athletic-wear giant Champion just announced that it is partnering with The Renewal Workshop to debut its Champion Renewed range – a new clothing line that will recycle fabrics headed to the landfill. The clothing brand plans to renew disposed of clothing to promote sustainability practices within the fashion and clothing industries, but also more specifically within its own supply chain. The partnership and resulting clothing range play a role in Champion’s overall Champion MADE sustainability effort, which the company launched to reduce waste and extend apparel use.