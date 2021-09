Cy-Hawk game week is officially here. The 2021 football matchup is shaping up to be the most anticipated game in the history of the rivalry. Iowa State will host the 2021 rendition of the rivalry game and ESPN's College GameDay is set to be on hand for the matchup, too. Iowa State will likely enter the game ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll after a win over Northern Iowa in Week 1 and Iowa will likely move up from its No. 18 ranking after it defeated Indiana at home. Saturday's game will be the first time the Cyclones and Hawkeyes have faced off since 2019. The 2020 Cy-Hawk game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent scheduling restrictions put in place by the Big 12 and Big 10.