Manor Crest Foundation completes Yates Community Endowment grant project
PENN YAN – The Manor Crest Foundation has successfully completed the Yates County Community Endowment Grant Project. The grant was awarded in June 2020 for $5,000 for the project entitled, “Communication with a Twist.” It was designed around an overwhelming need for electronics to facilitate communication within the Foundation’s two facilities: the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, a skilled nursing facility, and Clinton Crest Manor, an adult home, both located in Penn Yan.www.chronicle-express.com
