Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Recall alert: Ford recalls F-150 pickups over front seat belt issue

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biykQ_0bf7l6ob00
Ford recall: More than 16,000 2021 Ford F-150 pickups have been recalled over a seat belt issue. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor Company issued a recall Thursday for more than 16,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of a problem with the vehicle’s front seat belts, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

In a news release, the NHTSA said that 16,440 F-150 SuperCab pickups from the 2021 model year were affected. The driver and/or passenger-side seat belts may have been improperly routed.

According to Consumer Reports, the automaker said that the seat belt webbing may be routed through just a rubber trim sleeve, instead of through an anchor. When that occurs, the belts might not provide enough restraint during a crash, increasing consumers’ chances of injury, the website reported.

The affected vehicles were manufactured in 2021 between Jan. 2 and May 27 at Ford plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City, Missouri, the NHTSA said in its release. Ford’s regular cab and crew cab body styles use a different type of seat belt assembly and are not part of the recall, the agency said.

Ford advised consumers to call its toll-free number, 866-436-7332, or a local dealer to get instructions on how to test the belts, Motor Trend reported. If the passenger belt fails the test, Ford said consumers should not ride in that seat. If the driver’s belt fails the test, Ford said to park the truck and it would mail instructions.

If a consumer is still uncomfortable, they should contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the vehicle towed for inspection, the NHTSA news release said.

Ford officials said they were unaware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the seat belt defect, according to Consumer Reports.

To determine if a truck is included, locate the 17-digit vehicle identification number and enter it at the NHTSA recall website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford Pickups#Seat Belts#Ford Motor Company#Nhtsa#Consumer Reports#Ford Issues Recall#Nhtsagov#Motor Trend#Lincoln#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
CarsCarscoops

Ford Reportedly Cancels The Bronco Pickup Truck

The Ford Bronco is a hot commodity, so it’s surprising to learn the upcoming Bronco pickup has reportedly been cancelled. While Ford never officially confirmed plans for the model, the Bronco-based truck was expected to arrive in 2024 and battle the Jeep Gladiator. That apparently isn’t happening as Automotive News...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Your Truck Affected by the Latest Ford F-150 Recall?

Recalls happen from time to time. Most recently, Ford announced it’s recalling the 2021 Ford F-150. The F-150 recall includes 16,430 F-150 SuperCab pickup trucks and concerns improperly installed seatbelts. The good news is that, to date, Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the most recent Ford F-150 recall. The automaker has also announced that there is a fix in place.
CarsABC 4

Do not drive notice issued for some Subaru vehicles amid recall

(ABC4) – Subaru has issued a recall for over 800 vehicles and a do not drive notice for the affected vehicles. Over 800 2021 Impreza vehicles are affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Subaru has identified a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side that...
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Doubled Due To Strong Demand

Interest in the first-ever all-electric Ford F-150 – the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – has been strong since the pickup was revealed earlier this year as over 120,000 prospective buyers have lined up to reserve one. Despite this, Ford has said that F-150 Lightning production will be limited in the truck’s very first model year, which isn’t a surprise given the fact that it’s an entirely new vehicle being built in a brand new plant – the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Regardless, strong demand for the electrified pickup has apparently motivated Ford to double its F-150 Lightning production target, according to Reuters.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Chip shortage worsens: Ford, GM to idle KC-area plants

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the...
CarsKRMS Radio

RAM Trucks Under Recall Due To Dangerous Airbags

Heads Up RAM Truck drivers. Officials with Fiat Chrysler are recalling over 250,000 RAM trucks because of an issue with the side air bags. They say they can explode without warning and will hurl shrapnel into the cabin. The recall affects the 2500 and 3500 heavy duty trucks from 2015...
Carsfordauthority.com

2015-2020 Ford Transit Recalled Over Parking Brake Cable Failure

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2015-2020 Ford Transit models due to an issue with the passenger side parking brake cable. The defect: in affected vehicles, an incorrect driveshaft torsional damper service kit may have been installed, which can allow the damper shield to contact the parking brake cable, increasing the risk of a crash.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator Recalled Over Side Air Bag Weld Studs

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models due to defective side air bag attachment weld studs. The defect: in affected vehicles, the side air bag attachment weld studs could detach during the deployment of the side air bag, resulting in an improper deployment. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 214, “Side Impact Protection.”
CarsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Ford and Chevy Halt Production of Popular Pickup Trucks

If you're in the market for a new truck, you've likely considered a Chevy Silverado or a Ford F-150 as possible choices. Yesterday, those two automakers had to shut down plants the manufacture the popular pickup trucks. The reason? The global shortage on computer chips is getting worse. The Associated...
Carsfordauthority.com

2015 Ford Mustang Most Likely To Have Paint Issues, Says Consumer Reports

Paint problems are one of the last things vehicle owners expect to endure after just a few years of ownership, and yet, some modern vehicles are plagued by them. Consumer Reports recently highlighted the ten vehicles most likely to have paint problems in its latest survey, and unfortunately for owners of 2015 Ford Mustang models, that particular pony car was among the ten known to exhibit paint issues ranging from peeling and flaking to bubbling after just a few years of ownership.
Cars5newsonline.com

Hyundai, Kia recall 600K vehicles to fix trunk latch problem

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. because damage to the trunk latches can stop them from being opened from the inside. The recall covers certain 2016 through 2018 Kia Forte and 2018 and 2019 Kia Rio small cars. Also included are certain Hyundai Sonatas from 2017 and 2018, 2016 through 2018 Sonata Hybrids, 2018 through 2020 Hyundai Accents, and 2016 and 2017 Hyundai Azera cars.
Businessfinancialbuzz.com

Ford to Reduce F-150 Pickup Truck Production Amid Chip Shortage

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) announced that starting next week, it is reducing production of its popular F-150 pickup truck as well as two other vehicles amid the continuous global shortage of semiconductor chips. According to the automaker, both its Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada and Kansas City Assembly Plant in...
CarsAutoblog

266,000 Ram pickups recalled for side-curtain airbag issue

Stellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 212,373 Ram pickups in the U.S., another 49,334 in Canada and Mexico, and a final 4,540 trucks in other markets over an issue with the side-curtain airbag inflators. During the manufacturing process, moisture could have found its way into the inflators. The moisture could cause the inflator to rupture and eject debris into the pickup cabin, even without an incident that deploys the side-curtain airbags. The OEM says it knows of one rupture and no injuries. Stellantis said it will let owners know when they can bring their vehicles in for service free of charge, the fix being replacement of the side-curtain airbag.
CarsThe Car Connection

Stellantis recalls 212,373 Ram pickup trucks for airbag issue

Ruptured airbag inflators prompted the recall of 212,373 Ram pickup trucks, according to paperwork filed last week by parent company Stellantis to the NHTSA. The brand formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is aware of only one customer issue with the side-curtain airbag inflator rupturing without provocation. The recall encompasses...
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu And Cadillac XT4 Recalled For Unsecured Rear Seat Belt Retractor

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a product safety recall for certain examples of the 2016-2021 Chevrolet Malibu and 2019-2021 Cadillac XT4 over an issue related to the rear seat belt retractors. The problem: in affected vehicles, the rear seat belt retractors may have been...
CarsCNET

Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain recalled for tire tread separation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday published a new recall for 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. According to documents filed by parent automaker General Motors, the SUVs may be equipped with faulty Hankook tires susceptible to tire tread separation. GM said it needs to see 7,082...
Traffic Accidentsbangorschools.net

Car Seat Recall

The following recall was received form National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). Dorel Juvenile Group (Dorel) is recalling certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible child seats. This is in regard to a forward-facing installation using a lap-only seat belt. When the seat is installed in the forward-facing position and secured to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy