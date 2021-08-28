Heat, Humidity to Drop This Weekend

Showers and storms will move in on Monday to cool things down. Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued another precautionary heat advisory from 10am though 6pm today. This afternoon the heat index will max out in the 90s with some areas in the triple digits. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. The best time to work outside will be between sunup and 10am or after 5pm. Showers and storms will hold off today. A stray shower or two is possible, but most spots will stay completely dry. Overnight conditions will be muggy with temperatures near 73 degrees.