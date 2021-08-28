Heat, Humidity to Drop This Weekend
What a way to start off the weekend. A cold front is pushing in right on time to allow for some beach weather Friday and a fall feeling to our mornings on Saturday and Sunday. Friday afternoon has brought us dew points in the upper 60s to 70s, allowing for the heat index to rise into the upper 90s for cities in the far south. Martha's Vineyard also reached a heat index of 99, while the thermometer still indicates 88 — the dew point is 76.www.nbcboston.com
