Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Could wearing a mask improve your child's cognitive skills?

By Edie Frederick
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 9 days ago

While some parents may worry about a face mask impeding a child’s learning and development, experts argue that masks can actually improve a child’s social and academic skills.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Skills#Exercise#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Kidsmomjunction.com

9 Necessary Skills To Teach Your Child Before They Turn 13

It can be a tricky time for you as parents when your child enters their teenage years. It’s that crucial age when kids believe they know what’s best for themselves and do not like to listen to adults. They probably take every chance they get to rebel against anything and everything their parents say, and it can be quite a challenge to teach them what’s right and wrong. However, there are a few skills that every child should know before they hit their wonder years, and we are here to tell you what they are. So without further ado, let’s look at nine essential skills that you should teach your child before they hit the age of 13:
KidsPosted by
The Independent

4 ways to boost your child’s wellbeing

Looking after your child’s physical health is often a case of keeping up-to-date with doctor’s appointments and vaccinations, but taking care of their mental health can be a lot more tricky.Worryingly, figures show that young people’s wellbeing is currently on the decline. According to a new report from The Children’s Society, more than 300,000 UK children were estimated to be unhappy with their lives before the pandemic.The charity are now warning of a “deeply distressing” downward trend in wellbeing, with 6.7 per cent of children aged 10 to 15 not happy with their lives overall in 2018-2019, up from 3.8...
Kidsgoodmenproject.com

Tips for Caring for Your Child’s Teeth

— Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.
Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

Protecting your child’s safety back in the classroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is an understandable concern on the part of many parents as their children get set to return to full-time, in-person class this coming school year. Dr. Kailyn Rigby of Highland Family Medicine addressed those concerns and some of the steps parents and students can take...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Your unvaccinated child is going back to school. What type of mask should they wear?

Backpack? Check. Pencils? Check. COVID masks? Hmm, better check. Massachusetts issued a statewide indoor mask mandate in K-12 schools last week until at least Oct. 1. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley’s mandate was a strong change of heart from Governor Charlie Baker’s earlier commitment to leaving mask regulations in the hands of local school district officials.
KidsKOMO News

How to talk to your kids about wearing a mask to school

Going to school this year means wearing a mask. It’s important to explain to your kids that this is being done to protect them, their teachers and everyone they come in contact with. Dr. Beth Ebel, a pediatrician with UW Medicine, says most kids should be fine wearing a mask.
Kidscitysuntimes.com

Are Your Child’s Eyes Ready for School?

For most people, vision is their most precious sense. For children, this is even more evident, as about 80 percent of what a child learns is through the visual system. Most parents take their children to the dentist for regular preventative care but rely only upon obvious signs of a vision problem, or upon a school or pediatrician screening before seeking professional eye care for their children.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Children reveal what it's like to wear a mask all day

Thrilled to return to school after last year’s quarantine, South Florida’s kids are putting on their masks each morning and forgetting about them for most of the day. Meanwhile, the adults quarrel: the governor with school boards, anti-mask parents with school officials, pro-mask parents with state officials they have taken to court for saying masks must be optional. The kids say they don’t ...
Kidscachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Supporting Your Child’s Healthy Screen Use

Jentrie Hales, community advocate, @techhealthyfam. With so much pressure and responsibility as a parent, aren’t we all just trying our best to raise decent human beings? It’s safe to saywe want our kids to be successful, kind, have morals, be accepted, and become self-reliant someday. In some ways, technology aids parents in accomplishing these goals. With the development of social media and other apps, individuals are able to connect, share ideas, unite communities, and learn skills, among other things. Still, we also know that unhealthy screen use is correlated with a lower attention span, higher rates of anxiety and depression, cyberbullying, and increased social interaction issues.
Relationship Adviceartofmanliness.com

Podcast #736: Could Sleeping in Separate Beds Improve Your Relationship?

When it comes to advice around getting better sleep, nearly all of it is directed at the individual sleeper who feels they’ve got room to improve: Here’s what you might be doing wrong; here’s how to straighten out your sleep hygiene. Yet for the millions of people who are sleeping with someone else in their bed, this advice leaves out a huge elephant in the room — the other person sharing your sheets.
Kidssnntv.com

4 Fun Ways To Improve Kid’s Spelling Skills

Originally Posted On: Inspired by Savannah: 4 Fun Ways To Improve Kid’s Spelling Skills. Spelling is an important skill for children to learn, but it’s a lot harder than it used to be because we use computers so often. When your children have a spellchecker to correct them, they are less likely to learn the correct spellings for words, so this skill can be lacking. That’s why it’s important that you make an effort to help them improve their spelling. But if you write out a long list of words and get the kids to learn it, they’re going to switch off because it’s boring. If you want them to be engaged, you need to find some fun ways to do it. Here are some great ideas for fun ways to help your child improve their spelling skills.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy