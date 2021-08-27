Cancel
Redwood City police arrest man for Wells Fargo bank robbery

By Staff
climaterwc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with robbing a Wells Fargo branch in Redwood City on Thursday, police said. Police responded to the bank at 1900 Broadway on a report of a robbery in progress and learned the suspect was wearing a Giants jersey, mask and sunglasses, police said. The robbery gave the bank teller a note demanding money before fleeing the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

