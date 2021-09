The long commute may have been cut short for many of us, but the time Americans spend listening to podcasts is at an all-time high. So is the number of podcasts. With over 2 million to choose from, this is no easy task for those, like me, who want to know everything there is to know, especially when it comes to design. So, here’s a curated list of nine podcasts to get the creative juices flowing. May it help you become better, more creative, and more inspired—whether you’re a designer, or just want to think like one.