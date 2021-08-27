'It's a Strange Beast of a Festival': Karlovy Vary's Karel Och Talks Quotas, Criticism and the Necessity for Dialogue

On my last visit to Karlovy Vary a few years ago, a Czech journalist told me that the Hotel Thermal, that gigantic, ugly and at the same time iconic concrete block in the heart of Karlovy Vary and also the international film festival, was counting heavily. The substance of the building is actually in need of complete renovation. If you happen to stroll through the underground car park of the thermal baths, you know what your colleague is talking about: rust, damaged building structures and puddles of water wherever you look. Sooner or later the “Karlovy Vary International Film Festival“(in short: KVIFF) definitely have to look for a different festival center, possibly also a different venue. But after almost two years of Covid-19-related abstinence, I was seldom so happy to see this concrete block from afar when entering the picturesque Karlovy Vary In the midst of this somehow crazy, almost surreally pretty backdrop, the thermal again this year forms the heart and soul in which the thousands of enthusiastic festival goers cavort, in the great hall of the thermal (in which I see some of the most memorable Screenings of my life) enjoy one film after another or cheer for the stars on the red carpet around the thermal or settle down in one of the numerous beer tents. Karlovy Vary is always great fun besides the film festival – and that is felt no different this year despite the effects of Covid-19.