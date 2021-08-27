Cancel
Dalton, GA

Final summer concerts at the Burr Performing Arts Park still scheduled in September

By Charles Oliver charlesoliver@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 9 days ago
File/Daily Citizen-News The final two concerts in the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton are still scheduled for Fridays on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24.

The music won't stop.

The final two concerts in the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton will take place as planned in September, said organizers.

Country band Neon Moon is scheduled to perform Friday, Sept. 17, with opening act The Band Raven. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

And on Friday, Sept. 24, Dalton native Schylar Shoates and The Solution will perform. The latter will be part of JeanneFest, a festival honoring Jeanne Burr, an arts advocate and philanthropist who donated $1 million to build and maintain the park.

Several local events such as the city of Dalton's Citizen's Government Academy and the Battle of Tunnel Hill reenactment have been canceled because of the resurgence of COVID-19.

"Right now, we are confident that we can provide social distancing and follow all of the appropriate protocols (to reduce the spread of COVID-19)," said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.

The Community Foundation along with the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) present the concert series.

"We believe that because the event is outside we can do this in a safe way," Aft said. "With that said, the next concert is over two weeks away. We will keep an eye on the COVID-19 situation. If we have to adjust our plans, we will. But right now, everything is still on."

Aft said organizers are encouraging people to "take the steps they think are necessary to protect their health," including wearing a mask if they attend either of the concerts.

"I am confident the concertgoers will be conscious and cautious due to the increase in COVID numbers," said CVB Director Margaret Thigpen.

Aft said organizers will be "meeting in the next week to 10 days" to determine what steps they might take to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Hand sanitizer stations are a good idea," he said. "We'll be putting up plastic barriers where we serve beverages, things like that."

Dalton resident Sean Molton said he's glad the concerts will continue.

"I've been to a couple this year and had a blast," he said. "I'm vaccinated, so I'm not too concerned about attending. I wish others would get vaccinated. But if people aren't vaccinated and aren't comfortable attending, then they should probably stay away."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Creative Arts#Local Events#Jeannefest#The Battle Of Tunnel Hill#The Community Foundation#The Creative Arts Guild#Covid#Cvb
