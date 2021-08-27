Cancel
Kansas State

Dashboard tracks vaccination data of KS nursing home employees

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday, Aug. 27, announced a collaborative effort that makes it easier for Kansans to follow vaccination rates among healthcare workers at long-term care facilities in the state. The governor announced that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE) collaborated to create an online dashboard “that makes it easier for the public to track vaccination rates among healthcare personnel in the state’s long-term care facilities in anticipation of the federal regulation requiring staff vaccinations within the nation’s more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes.”

