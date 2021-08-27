Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas is the #5 state where food stamps are used the least

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Stacker) — Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations and drives a significant need for increases in the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).

www.ksn.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Pantries#Food Stamps#Local Food#Food Banks#Americans#The Census Bureau#Kansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
Related
Grocery & Supermaketparentherald.com

Food Stamp SNAP Benefits Increases in October; What Families Need to Know

Families taking part in the government's food stamp initiative, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will receive an increase in the monthly benefits beginning October 2021. Following an evaluation of the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the SNAP benefits would change for over 42 million people. Beginning...
AgriculturePosted by
AL.com

Food stamp benefits increasing by 25%: How much more will people receive?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday a permanent increase in food stamp assistance, the first such change in 45 years and the largest in program history. Starting on Oct. 1, food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will increase up to 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increase will impact some 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.
Texas StateMyhighplains.com

Third round of P-EBT food benefits approved for Texas families

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the office of Governor Greg Abbot Tuesday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the next round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for families who have lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19. “Summer P-EBT, covering June through August, provides a one-time benefit of $375 per eligible child and can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries.” said the Governor’s office, “The administration of summer P-EBT is a joint effort by HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture and the Texas Education Agency.”
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

What The Major Boost To Food Stamp Benefits Means For Families

The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in food stamp benefits. It's the largest single increase in the program's history. Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps - officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP - will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. It comes as part of a multi-pronged approach by the White House to strengthen the country's social safety net.
Louisiana StateDaily Comet

What to know about disaster food stamps in Louisiana post-Hurricane Ida

How will food stamp access be affected by Hurricane Ida? Here's what to know. Louisiana participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can also use benefits to purchase “hot” or prepared foods through Sept. 28 following a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service. Businesses...
Posted by
John M. Dabbs

Food Stamps and Maximum Gain

Could you use more food stamps money than you’re getting?. For anyone who’s had to live on food stamps alone, you know the monthly amount is not enough to buy all of your groceries for a month. There are several ways to get more SNAP benefits each month!
Arkansas Statefox16.com

Study finds 13.5 percent of Arkansas households receive food stamps

(STACKER) Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief...
CollegesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Least Student Debt

Much of the money loaned to students will never be repaid. According to EducationData.org, 7.8% of student loans are in default. Over a million student loans go into default every year. The financial challenge to the federal government is that, while much of the student debt is held by banks and other financial institutions, almost […]
Austin, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Feds Throw More Taxpayer Money at Covid Pandemic Through Food Stamps

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a third round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19. Summer P-EBT, covering June through August, provides a one-time benefit of $375 per eligible child and can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries. The administration of summer P-EBT is a joint effort by HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture and the Texas Education Agency. All funds for the program come from hard working taxpayers.
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where Income Is Soaring

There is an impression among some Americans that the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the economy, created a drop in GDP, and a spike in unemployment. While these things did happen, the recovery was remarkably swift. Unemployment has fallen to 5.2% according to BLS August figures. GDP may grow as fast this year than it has in […]
Texas StateKWTX

Governor says state extending emergency food stamp benefits for Texans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $286 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to Texans for the month of September. The decision to extend the emergency benefits comes as the state...
Austin, TXKLTV

State extends emergency SNAP benefits for September

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $286 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP...
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Educated Town in Every State

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year — three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can increase access to career opportunities, improve job security, and raise earning potential.  […]
Posted by
Missy Crystal

Before You Complain About Food Stamps, Read This

We’ve all heard the arguments against food stamps. Critics complain that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP, encourages laziness, funds drug habits, and creates a burden for taxpayers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy